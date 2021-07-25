Quarry Hill Nature Center hosts cave tour

The Quarry Hill Nature Center hosted a tour of the ground's unique caves on Sunday.

Tour guide Travis Meyer said the caves were constructed in 1879 as a way to keep produce fresh for the state hospital that resided above.

Inside the cave is 32 identical rooms and two larger rooms: the Apple and Butter rooms.

Meyer said the underground cave cellar is unique for southeastern Minnesota.

"Well, the caves that we have here in the park are man-made caves. That is probably the most notable distinction between any other caves you would find in southeastern Minnesota, so if you go to Mystery Cave or Niagara Cave, you are going to see a cave made by nature. The cave that we are visiting today was carved out by probably 5 or 6 men over the course of a year to a couple of years," Meyer said.

The Quarry Hill Nature Center will host another cave tour on August 15.