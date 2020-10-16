Quarantine needed for 41 students in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – 41 students had to be quarantined for the week of October 14 in the Mason City Community School District.

The district says it had one positive COVID-19 case for the week among school staff and one positive test among students. Two school staff members also had to be placed in quarantine. There are currently positive coronavirus cases listed for Lincoln Intermediate and Mason City High School.

Newman Catholic School is reporting no new COVID cases for the week of October 12. However, 1 to 5 Newman students were listed as needing quarantine for each day of the week.