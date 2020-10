CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Davenport man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old in Floyd County is pleading not guilty.

Yuciel Santiago De La Cruz, 25, was charged in September with 3rd degree sex abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say De La Cruz contacted a 13-year-old girl on the internet and arranged to have sex with her in a Charles City motel in August.

A trial is now set to begin on December 8.