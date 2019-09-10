Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
QUIZ: Which Fall Activity Are You?
Halloween addict? Football fanatic? Obsessed with all things cozy? This quiz is for you!
Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Clear
64°
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64°
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
66°
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
66°
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
64°
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Tracking a big change later this week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Winnebago Industries being sued for discrimination and retaliation
Floyd County man facing multiple child sexual conduct charges
Court docs: Wanted north Iowa man stashed drugs in state patrol squad car after arrest
Police: Woman stabbed by random man while protecting children in Rochester
StormTeam 3: Bundle up with cold and snow showers coming late this week
StormTeam 3: Who has the best chances for snowfall?
Cresco man charged with eight drug crimes
The latest Iowa prep football poll
Trump campaign says Minneapolis rally will go on
Charles City man gets 25-year sentence for dealing meth
Latest Video
Rochester man arrested for alleged random stabbing
Austin students prepare for Phesant Opener
Preparing for Winter roads
Fire Prevention Week
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday
StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?
Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville
Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees
Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"
Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom
Community Events