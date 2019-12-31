Clear
BREAKING NEWS Death total related to Coronavirus reaches 17 in Minnesota; Freeborn County with first 2 cases Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Iowa reports 2 more Coronavirus-related deaths, more cases in north Iowa Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

QUIZ: April Birthday Trivia

How much do you know about April? Put your knowledge to the test!

APP USERS: Click Here

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Siren Tests

Image

RPD delivering groceries for CUB Foods shoppers

Image

Realtors transition to online showings

Image

Albert Lea Schools begin online classes

Image

Rochester store says freezers are in high demand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain chances for the rest of the work week

Image

Enjoying the great outdoors

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 3/31

Image

Using social media to stay connected with elderly residents

Community Events