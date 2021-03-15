QR codes have made things easier during the pandemic, but there are also some safety risks you need to be aware of

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We've been living in a touchless world during the pandemic and that means QR codes have made things easier when buying online or ordering food at a restaurant, but it also raises concern for security risks. Here are some things you need to be aware of.

QR codes, which stands for quick response, can often times be used for phishing attacks. A lot of restaurants and sporting events use them instead of handing out menus or tickets, but hackers are also sticking with the times and have learned how to create fake QR codes. Bill Harrod with the security firm, Ivanti, said paying attention to what you're scanning is crucial. "Look at it. Be aware that it is a risk," he explained. "Look and see if somebody's added another layer there or if it looks like it's been altered in some way."

In a recent study from MobileIron, 71% of participants weren't able to tell the difference between a legitimate or fake QR code. "It's not that you can never use a QR code or that we want people to never be able to do that," Harrod said. "But pay attention to the source of where that QR code is. If it is a sticker or if it's something that you can't validate, then maybe pay a little more attention to it."

Harrod explained ultimately, having a mobile device software that protects any threats you might come across is your safest option. If you don't feel comfortable scanning a QR code, you can always ask staff for the direct link instead.