Just how cold are these frigid temperatures?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Today's cold temperatures kept many people inside and for good reason. The conditions are life threatening.

While these temperatures are frigid, they’re actually not the coldest our viewing area has seen. Rochester's record low wind chill was 64 below zero in 1982 and Mason City's wind chill dropped to 60 below in 1983.

KIMT Stormteam 3 Meteorologist say when the windchills drop between -40 and -60 degrees, frostbite can happen in 10 minutes.

We did several experiments outside to put the cold temperatures to the test, and they proved us right when we say these temperatures are nothing to fool with.

We cracked a raw egg onto the pavement outside and it froze solid in less than 5 minutes. According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, pets are just as susceptible to getting frostbite or hypothermia as humans…if the grounds can freeze fry an egg in just minutes, what could they do to bare skin or paw pads?

What could these wind chills do to your skin? Hypothermia can occur to anyone who exposes themselves to the bitter elements we're seeing long enough for their body temperature to fall under 95 degrees.

