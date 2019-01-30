Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Just how cold are these frigid temperatures?

KIMT demonstrates just how cold and dangerous the temperatures are.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 11:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Today's cold temperatures kept many people inside and for good reason. The conditions are life threatening.
While these temperatures are frigid, they’re actually not the coldest our viewing area has seen. Rochester's record low wind chill was 64 below zero in 1982 and Mason City's wind chill dropped to 60 below in 1983.
KIMT Stormteam 3 Meteorologist say when the windchills drop between -40 and -60 degrees, frostbite can happen in 10 minutes.
We did several experiments outside to put the cold temperatures to the test, and they proved us right when we say these temperatures are nothing to fool with.
We cracked a raw egg onto the pavement outside and it froze solid in less than 5 minutes. According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, pets are just as susceptible to getting frostbite or hypothermia as humans…if the grounds can freeze fry an egg in just minutes, what could they do to bare skin or paw pads?
What could these wind chills do to your skin? Hypothermia can occur to anyone who exposes themselves to the bitter elements we're seeing long enough for their body temperature to fall under 95 degrees.
Be sure to download the StormTeam 3 app for fast, accurate local and national weather at your fingertips.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-25° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -27°
Feels Like: -58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -51°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
-24° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -27°
Feels Like: -51°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
-26° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -60°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
-28° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -58°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How Delivery Drivers Stay Safe

Image

When mother nature cancels local sports

Image

Just how cold are these dangerously cold temperatures?

Image

Animal Cruelty Bill

Image

Enduring the frigid temps

Image

600 live fire

Image

Keeping Kids Busy During Snow Days

Image

Tracking the Continuation of Dangerous Cold - Frostbite Within 10min

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender

Image

Creativity Helps Heat a Home

Community Events