Putting on the jersey one last time, MGBCA All-Star game a go in 2021

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Each year, the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association (MGBCA) holds its annual allstar game, highlighting the top seniors in the state.

After the 2020 series was cancelled due to Covid-19, the game is back this year with the same mission.

"We're just so excited to celebrate them one more time," All-Star Committee Co-Chair Emileana Graupmann said.

There will be some changes this year.. a limited attendance, no banquet and a change in venue. Carleton College usually hosts the event. This year's contest will be held at the Academy of Holy Angels.

Although it will look different, the goal is still the same, to highlight the state's best players.

"It's just that chance to celebrate them, for them to put on that high school uniform one more time and have their parents get to watch and coaches and friends and family," Graupmann said.

Some athletes local fans may be aware of, like Mayo's Anna Miller and Blooming Prairie's Megan Oswald, who will represent Southeastern Minnesota.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity," Oswald said. "I'm from a small school so it's a really big deal for me. It just means that my teammates are helping me get there and just reach a goal of mine that I've wanted to do."

One final time, Oswald will put on a Blooming Prairie jersey, a place that helped turn her into the athlete she is today.

"Flower power and all I'm pretty excited," she said. "It's kind of like the end of an era I'll be going to college basketball but there's a lot of people that supported me in Blooming so I'm proud to support them."

As these seniors take the floor one final time as high schoolers, Graupmann said the event provides closure as one chapter of their lives end and another begins.

"When you look at it, most teams unless you win a state championship, the last time you wore that jersey it was in a loss," she said. "Most teams end up losing at the end of the season so this just gives them that time to go in, celebrate and have fun."

The MGBCA All-Star Series will take place April 24.