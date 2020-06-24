Putting North Iowa on the big screen

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Iowa is well known for being the setting of Field of Dreams, which was filmed near Dyersville in the Eastern part of the state.

But what if Clear Lake, Mason City, and North Iowa were featured as filming locations for blockbuster films? A Hollywood prop master and set designer is working to make that happen.

Bob Hummel has been a production designer and has planned the usage of props for both highly publicized and independent films for 44 years, including A Doggone Christmas, A Doggone Hollywood, and Jeepers Creepers. Up until the pandemic halted production on films, he was already shooting a Western, in pre-production on a remake of the 1960s film Psycho A-Go-Go, and had a third movie in the works.

"It's dead. We can't finish the Western. We were going to start shooting on Psycho A-Go-Go. We had all the sets built for that, we had the cast."

To keep things moving, and to open up a new avenue for shooting locations, Hummel has been talking with producers and directors to look into moving production from California to North Iowa. And while there are costs associated with it, such as travel, per diem and hotels, it can pump money into the local economy, as well as recognition.

"I know we can get better prices here. We'd have a lot of money to be thrown into this town. If we can get one going, I think we can get several going."

Hummel credits the area's scenery, such as mostly clear skies and landscaping, as a reason to bring production to the Hawkeye State.

"We have 5 scripts right now that can be shot right here."

In addition, he believes that utilizing North Iowa as a filming location could also help open a local talent pipeline.

"There's so much hidden talent. I've been to a lot of states making movies, and one thing I do is I find out first, 'is there a local college, does that college have a film school in it, is there any kind of film school anywhere, do they have any kind of work program for teenagers?' I like to bring teenagers in and interview them, see what their likes are, see if they're interested. I'll put them in a real position in where they'll really learn. The best place to learn the film business, in my opinion, is the art department. You're working with all the other departments...like the director, and the director of photography. It's a great opportunity for young people hands-on to learn it."

One idea for a film that Hummel would like to see shot in North Iowa is a depiction of a near drowning of a snowmobiler on Clear Lake that happened around 30 years ago.