Clear

Putin snaps back after Biden's 'killer' remakr

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 12, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 12, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia recalls its ambassador from Washington DC.

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 7:24 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks about him reflect U.S. own past and current problems.

Biden was asked in an interview whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer and said “I do.” Russia on Wednesday announced it’s recalling its ambassador in Washington for consultations.

Asked about Biden’s remarks during a video call with residents of Crimea marking the anniversary of its 2014 annexation from Ukraine, Putin charged that they reflect the United States’ own troubled past.

The Russian leader pointed at America's past history of slaughtering Native Americans and slavery, arguing that the painful legacy has weighed on the United States.

“Otherwise where would the Black Lives Matter movement come from,” he said.

He added that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where it answers Moscow’s interests.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov deplored what he called “very bad remarks by the U.S. president” that made it clear that “he doesn't want to normalize relations.”

“We will proceed accordingly,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, noting that "there was nothing like that in history.” He wouldn't answer if Russia could go as far as to rupture diplomatic ties with the United States.

Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, said Biden’s “boorish statement” marks a watershed.

“Such assessments are inadmissible for a statesman of his rank,” Kosachev said. “Such statements are unacceptable under any circumstances. They inevitably lead to a sharp exacerbation of our bilateral ties.”

Kosachev warned that Russia’s response wouldn’t be limited to recalling the Russian ambassador “if the American side fails to offer explanation and excuse.” He wouldn’t elaborate on what other action the Kremlin may take.

While announcing the decision to recall the Russian ambassador in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the U.S. for bringing bilateral ties to a “dead end,” adding that “we are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks.”

Commenting on the Russian move Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki emphasized that “we will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken.”

The exchange of tough statements comes on the heels of a declassified report from the U.S. national intelligence director’s office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election.

“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said in the interview, asked about the declassified report.

Russia's relations with the United States and the European Union already have plunged to post-Cold War lows after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, election meddling, hacking attacks and, most recently, the jailing of Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny that followed his poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. The Russian authorities rejected the accusations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 499962

Reported Deaths: 6824
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1037191628
Ramsey43984830
Dakota37583402
Anoka34199403
Washington22572269
Stearns19125208
St. Louis15245289
Scott13897108
Wright12899120
Olmsted1207993
Sherburne905377
Carver824541
Clay707789
Rice690495
Blue Earth625737
Kandiyohi590878
Crow Wing530485
Chisago510748
Otter Tail495771
Benton469395
Winona425049
Mower423531
Douglas401270
Goodhue398869
Nobles389147
McLeod350354
Polk347265
Beltrami344354
Morrison341952
Itasca324651
Becker320147
Lyon318846
Steele317311
Isanti315857
Carlton303650
Freeborn296525
Pine287520
Nicollet271842
Brown257739
Todd253030
Le Sueur243822
Mille Lacs237547
Cass225726
Waseca214219
Meeker210834
Martin195129
Wabasha19093
Roseau183217
Hubbard161941
Houston158914
Dodge15774
Renville155341
Redwood149734
Pennington144518
Fillmore14359
Cottonwood140420
Chippewa139435
Wadena134220
Faribault130418
Sibley120910
Aitkin119933
Watonwan11918
Rock117616
Kanabec112521
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine99317
Murray9628
Jackson95710
Swift90018
Pope8586
Marshall80816
Stevens7599
Lake75218
Clearwater73014
Lac qui Parle70217
Wilkin69611
Koochiching62711
Big Stone5304
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4909
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4537
Kittson41922
Red Lake3705
Traverse3235
Lake of the Woods2371
Cook1310

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 342390

Reported Deaths: 5608
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53139577
Linn19659320
Scott17405221
Black Hawk15108298
Woodbury14152215
Johnson1328276
Dubuque12531200
Dallas1040993
Pottawattamie10032149
Story980446
Warren525380
Clinton508787
Cerro Gordo505285
Webster500188
Sioux486569
Marshall469774
Muscatine433094
Des Moines432163
Buena Vista415938
Wapello4141114
Jasper392369
Plymouth375779
Lee355254
Marion346774
Jones286855
Henry280937
Bremer273757
Carroll271349
Crawford257336
Boone248030
Benton244854
Washington241748
Mahaska217747
Dickinson213241
Jackson211640
Tama204068
Kossuth201957
Clay191425
Delaware188839
Winneshiek185931
Page182119
Fayette180437
Buchanan180230
Cedar175823
Wright175732
Hamilton174944
Hardin173139
Harrison169070
Clayton161455
Butler160032
Mills150920
Cherokee150637
Poweshiek150031
Floyd149941
Lyon148041
Madison147818
Allamakee147048
Iowa142523
Hancock139133
Grundy132931
Winnebago132731
Cass131552
Calhoun131111
Jefferson129335
Appanoose124347
Louisa123448
Mitchell122640
Sac120918
Shelby120634
Chickasaw120315
Union120331
Emmet117840
Humboldt115125
Guthrie110828
Franklin110320
Palo Alto103322
Howard101222
Unassigned10040
Montgomery97236
Clarke96521
Keokuk92729
Monroe90928
Ida85832
Adair83031
Pocahontas82019
Monona77929
Davis77424
Greene74410
Lucas74021
Osceola68815
Worth6708
Taylor64112
Decatur5779
Fremont56510
Van Buren53718
Ringgold51522
Wayne49421
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
More sunshine to finish the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/18

Image

You can check out wax models Mayo Clinic doctors used to use.

Image

Northfield defeats Century in section quarterfinal

Image

SAW: Brody Lamb from Dodge County

Image

Proposed Minnesota license plate aims to secure help for fallen first responders

Image

Freeborn County votes to end State of Emergency

Image

License plate legislation aims to help fallen MN first responders

Image

National Weather Service trains volunteer storm spotters ahead of spring

Image

Aiming to improve air quality in Rochester

Image

Spotting severe weather as a certified storm spotter

Community Events