Put out your 'Flare for the Fourth!'

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Despite no grand 4th of July parade along Broadway this year, leaders with the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce and the Albert Lea Convention & Visitor's Bureau are determined to keep the festivities going.

During the week leading up to the 4th, businesses and residents are asked to decorate their properties in a patriotic style, with community members being able to drive around and enjoy the decorations.

CVB Executive Director Holly Karsjens encourages everyone to get creative for this unconventional celebration.

"Patriotic means red, white and blue. It means stars, it can mean whatever to whomever. I'm excited to see what people can come up with, because I think there might be some wild ideas that folks have."

In addition, there will be a competition where business owners will have their decorations judged for the chance to win a prize.

"We'll actually have a few judges going around that week and scoping the city wards, so all the businesses are divided into their ward. They'll be some winners from each ward that will be granted some local gift cards."

If you would like to support the effort and get your business on the map, you are asked to register.