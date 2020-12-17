Push for Proposed Amendment to Change Minnesota Education Standards

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Minnesota leaders are working to change the state's constitution to make sure every child has a quality education.

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page are pushing for a constitutional amendment that would guarantee all children in Minnesota have a right to quality education.

Courts have determined Minnesota's constitution only guarantees the right to an adequate education.

During a conversation hosted by Rochester for Justice and Diversity Council-Rochester, Kashkari and Page said this change in verbage would not only benefit each Minnesotan, but the state's economy as a whole.

"When we think about Minnesota's economic future, where are our workers going to come from? If we're not training our own Minnesotans to be able to work in our companies and start businesses, they're obviously going to suffer, but our economy as a whole is going to suffer," Kashkari said. "So from my perspective, it's in everybody's interest that we do this, in addition to what it means for our democracy and our society."