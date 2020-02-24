Clear

Pursuit that began in Lake Mills ends at Albert Lea's Southwest Middle School

One person has been taken into custody.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 11:48 AM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:54 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities in Freeborn County arrested a man Monday morning in connection to a pursuit that began in Lake Mills and ended at Southwest Middle School.

The Albert Lea Police Department said it assisted the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa authorities after a traffic incident.

“A vehicle failing to stop for officers finally came to a stop at the school’s parking lot. One person has been taken into custody. There is no threat to the school, staff, or students,” Albert Lea police said.

 

