Sheriff: Suspect in Mitchell, Mower county pursuit may live-streamed chase

A multi-county pursuit that began in Mitchell County and went into Mower County resulted in charges against a 26-year-old Rochester man.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 9:05 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 10:00 AM

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A multi-county pursuit that began in Mitchell County and went into Mower County resulted in charges against a 26-year-old Rochester man and may have been live-streamed on social media.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office said at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highway 218 north of St. Ansgar.

The vehicle, driven by Ahmed Shafi Aden, fled north into Minnesota.

Mower County deputies along with the Minnesota State patrol deployed stop sticks and used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

After hitting stop sticks, the vehicle continued on despite having three flat tires. 

The Mower County Sheriff's Office said at some point the individual got out of the vehicle was told to put his hands up but instead got back into the vehicle and the pursuit continued at speeds of 15-18 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended at Highway 218 and County Rd. 28.

Aden is facing felony fleeing charges.

