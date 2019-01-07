Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pursuit end in Rochester with man being tased, arrested

A broken tail light led to a police pursuit and a man being tased after he allegedly told officers to “shoot me.”

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:11 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A broken tail light led to a police pursuit and a man being tased after he allegedly told officers to “shoot me.”
Police said 22-year-old Justuce Renn, of Forest Lake, was arrested early Monday morning after he was stopped on a dead-end street at Trapper Lane NW.
The pursuit began in Goodhue County, and Renn was spotted going 76 in a 55-mile per hour zone in a 1999 Buick Regal.
Once stopped, Renn allegedly began walking toward officers, yelling “shoot me,” before he was tased twice and taken to the ground.
An ambulance was also called after Renn sustained a cut on his chin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events