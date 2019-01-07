Pursuit end in Rochester with man being tased, arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A broken tail light led to a police pursuit and a man being tased after he allegedly told officers to “shoot me.”
Police said 22-year-old Justuce Renn, of Forest Lake, was arrested early Monday morning after he was stopped on a dead-end street at Trapper Lane NW.
The pursuit began in Goodhue County, and Renn was spotted going 76 in a 55-mile per hour zone in a 1999 Buick Regal.
Once stopped, Renn allegedly began walking toward officers, yelling “shoot me,” before he was tased twice and taken to the ground.
An ambulance was also called after Renn sustained a cut on his chin.
