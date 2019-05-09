Puppy thief sentenced to jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of holding a knife to a puppy’s throat is sentenced.

Omar Yasin Mohamed, 18 of Rochester, was arrested on October 26, 2018. Rochester police say he was one of three people who kicked in a door in the 1300 block of Turnberry Drive SE, grabbed a puppy and threatened to kill it with a knife before leaving with the animal.

The puppy was later returned to its owner.

Mohamed was initially charged with eight crimes but pleaded guilty to theft and 1st degree aiding and abetting burglary. He’s been ordered to spend six months in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 71 days already served. Mohamed must also spend 20 years on supervised probation and must perform 50 hours of community work service.