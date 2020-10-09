Punt, Pass and Kick event is set to be played by the Rochester Flyers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many events have been canceled this year and that's no different for Special Olympics Minnesota. Teams all across the state have been able to participate in events virtually, but some say it's not quite the same.

Tony Kasner is one of the 350 athletes registered with the Rochester Flyers. The team hasn't been able to host in-person games for the past few months now, but Special Olympics Minnesota was able to host virtual events they can participate in. Tony plays basketball, hockey and bowling and said basketball is his favorite. He explained he misses his friends, but luckily for him, there's an event this weekend where he'll get to see them all again. On Saturday, October 10th, the Rochester Flyers will host the Punt, Pass and Kick event. His mom, Melanie said this will help the athletes not feel so alone. "Just to stand in a crowd and just see someone on Zoom or hear someone on the phone just really helps with that isolation," explained Melanie.

Having the ability to meet virtually has been a blessing to the Kasner family. "It's been pretty tough. But I'll tell you, with SO, with what they're doing and offering virtual and the Zoom is amazing," said Melanie. "These coaches are amazing. I think it's helped a lot of these athletes." unfortunately, the event isn't open to the public due to COVID-19, but pictures and videos will be posted on social media so you can see all of their big smiles.

Rochester Flyers has waived the participation fee because they understand the financial struggles many are facing right now. They do accept donations and sell merchandise if you're wanting to show your support.