Pump the Breaks: Minnesota is in a traffic safety crisis

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is in a traffic safety crisis. Dangerous habits formed during the pandemic are having deadly consequences in 2021.

As of May 12th, there have been 129 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, 56 involving speeding. Comparatively, 94 people died at this time last year, 26 involving speeding. The state hasn't seen this many deaths as early on in the year since 2008.

Minnesota has yet to enter the 100 Deadliest Days, a time when traffic crashes spike over the summer season between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Last year, an increasing number of people started making bad decisions behind the wheel, including speeding, because roads were empty during stay-at-home orders. Now, traffic has resumed to near pre-pandemic levels, but speeders are still stepping on the gas.

"Nothing's changed for the state patrol. It's just people's driving and attitudes have changed, so what we want to do is make sure we have the extra patrols and high visibility on the roadway and also just make sure that we continue to educate people on the dangers of unsafe speed and aggressive driving," explains Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Every day May 12-19, a Minnesota State Patrol Division will have extra patrol out looking for drivers with lead feet. On May 18, Southeastern Minnesota can expect to see more state patrol and local agency vehicles on the road. If you're speeding or driving aggressively, they will pull you over and cite you.

There is good news in Southeastern Minnesota. The area is actually diverging from the statewide trend. There have been 8 fatal crashes this year, compared to 14 this time last year.