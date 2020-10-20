Public's help sought in keeping the Mills Theater operating

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected business in some way across our area, and across the country.

The Mills Theater is one such business that has been affected.

Other than being closed for a time in the 2000s, the theater has served the Winnebago County community since 1937. A non-profit group, Lake Mills Entertainment Inc., bought and renovated the venue, which reopened in July 2008. Since then, the community has supported keeping the theater, one of many such non-profit, community theaters in North Iowa.

"The business has been self sustaining and self supportive. We've done very well since we reopened in 2008."

But despite being opened 7 nights a week, and popcorn to-go sales, Teresa Nicholson, who sits on the board that oversees the theater, says that business has been slow since it officially reopened in June following months of closure as directed by Governor Kim Reynolds. Now, with low ticket sales, the re-release of old movies as opposed to new releases, and COVID-19 caes rising in the area, the theater is once again asking for the public's support through gift certificate purchases, and donations, to keep the doors open.

"As a non-profit, your profit margin is so small to begin with, you're not looking to make money, you're looking to provide a community service, versus operating as a for-profit business."

Nicholson adds that the board is looking at its options to keep the theater running.

"Maybe instead of having a Monday-Sunday nightly show, we would do maybe Thursday-Sunday. Potentially, we would staff with volunteers from our board versus paid staff, which is also something we don't necessarily want to do because our staff is knowledgeable and educated in the different equipment."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for public donations. As of Monday night, around $7,000 have been raised out of the $10,000 goal.