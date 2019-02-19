Public works crews gear up to tackle another snow storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Crews at the public works department are already gearing up for the snow. Record breaking snow for the month of February and we're not done yet. Over 20-inches of snow for this month...leaving Wisconsin natives Sue Newago and Mary Defoe yearning for warmer weather.

“It's cold and it's snowy and we're ready for some warm weather but we probably still got about six or eight weeks of cold and snow,” they said.

With more snow coming where does the city take the extra snow? If you were to drive on 7th street you'd probably seen a growing mountain, near silver lake park.

“We have newer equipment a big snow blower that can stack it up higher that allows us more capacity,” said Dan Plizga.