Public takes to the ice for the first public skate at new arena

About 1,000 people laced up their skates for first public skate at multipurpose arena

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 1:22 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Thursday, we took you to the first skate by Mohawk Hockey co-founder Ron Hanna and Mohawk Coach John Lloyd, officially christening the ice at the new multipurpose arena. On Friday, we took you to the ribbon cutting of the arena. And on Sunday, about 1,000 people laced up their skates and got their chance to skate on the ice for the first time.

Sunday was the first day Renee Riley got to see the new arena up close. She has two sons playing hockey for the Mohawks, and is excited for the new spot.

"It is very thrilling to walk in and see what a beautiful facility this is."

Regardless of experience, the rink was packed.

"It's just fun to see people of all different ages and abilities out on the ice. There are so many people from the public and the surrounding communities that I've seen here."

Her favorite part of the new arena? Not having to freeze while watching a game.

"As a hockey mom, I'm excited to not freeze throughout the game. I'm excited that it's going to have some warmth to it. People can come out and not be so cold, and really enjoy the hockey games."

Even Santa was out on the ice to take pictures, and make his list.

"We got all of our pictures - everyone's telling me what they want, it's been a great day."

So what's he liking about the new arena?

"I really like the seating, the mezzanine to walk all the way around. Even if you're out and about, you still see what you're wanting to see all the time. You're not stuck on one side like the old place. It's great."

As part of admission, skaters and spectators donated more than 1,000 lbs. of food to go to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Community Events