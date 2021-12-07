Clear
Public speaks out on 'Mohawk' name change

It was a packed room during Mason City School Board's workshop Monday night, as many in attendance showing their opposition to the district's decision to retire the Mohawk name after nearly 100 years

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 2:26 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's an issue that's seen vocal on both sides - whether or not to use Native American tribal names and imagery as school mascots and team names.

The Mason City School Board had a packed room at Monday night's workshop, with many in attendance showing their opposition to the district's decision to retire the Mohawk name after nearly 100 years, saying that the tradition and history should not be erased.

Tom Stalker, who manages the 'Save the Mohawk' Facebook page, says the name was never meant as an insult or derogatory, instead being a source of pride. He's hopeful that board members reconsider their stance.

"I hope they came in with an open mind and left with an open mind. We did present a petition with over 1,600 signatures on it, and that was obtained in less than 10 days, 10-12 days basically."

He believes the public should have had more input and transparency before the board made their decision.

"We don't believe one short meeting that you should change 96 years of history."

Melanny Osborn, whose step mother was half Lakota, was surprised by the group's support. She recently started the 'Cerro Gordo County Respecing American Indians Enough to Not Make Them Mascots' Facebook page this past weekend. She remembers her step mother's opposition to the Washington Redskins name for many years prior to the NFL team retiring the name in 2020.

"The displeasure of the issue has been around for as long as we have taken those names. I think what's not registering with some people is that this isn't just liberals trying to control people, that's not really the root of the issue. The root is that we haven't given them a platform to talk about why this upsets them."

While she acknowledges that changing a longstanding tradition is difficult, she believes it's best to honor and respect the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's wish to retire the name. She points to a saying from Pueblo writer Leslie Marmon Silko as to why the name should change.

"She says, 'things that do not shift and grow are dead things.' I think that is a really profound way of looking at our traditions, what we are accustomed to has to evolve and has to shift and grow."

Stalker anticipates the Save the Name group to hold public forums regarding the name change, and is in the process of reaching out to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Native American Guardian Association, who advocates for increased education about Native Americans. The group plans to present again before the board during their December 20 meeting, as the issue will be placed on the board's agenda.

