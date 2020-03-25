Public park playgrounds closed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All playgrounds in Rochester city parks and the Silver Lake Skate Park are now closed due to the coronavirus.
The city’s Park & Recreation Department says this move is based on “the direction of the CDC and National Recreation and Park Association on how to use our spaces in a way to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”
The following guidelines have also been issued for all Rochester parks and trails:
• Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.
• Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to, during, and after use of parks or trails.
• Be prepared for no access to public restrooms, potable water, or protection from the elements.
• Observe CDC’s minimum separation of six feet from other individuals at all times.
• While on trails, warn other users of your presence and step aside to let others pass.
• Follow CDC guidance on the maximum advisable size of social gatherings.
• Reduce crowding and travel by sticking to close-to-home parks and trails.
• Minimize use of high-touch park amenities such as benches, picnic tables, trash cans, and railings.
• Obey all closures of city indoor facilities, playgrounds, and restrooms.
