Public meeting over Myre-Big Island State Park to be held on Monday

Freeborn County and the Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting at the Edgewater Bay pavilion at 6:30 p.m. on Monday to inform the public about upcoming Myre-Big Island State Park projects.

The Blazing Star Trail, which is currently six miles in length, will be extended across Albert Lea Lake, connecting to Hayward.

The Trail will also be repaved.

Funding for the State Park project was allocated from last year's bonding bill the Minnesota legislature passed.

Gadge Weitzel is an avid Trail biker and said a freshly paved path will allow him to go faster than usual.

Weitzel also said he has almost wiped out on his bike while riding the current trail.

"Downhill, the gravel is a little rough because all of the gravel rocks are down there and I have ended up sliding and almost crashing a couple of times," Weitzel said.

Community members can expect the stretch of Trail from Interstate 35 to County Highway 38 to be completed this fall.