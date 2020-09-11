Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 airlifted after train vs. truck crash in Mitchell County Full Story

Public leaders comment on 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on America

Mourners hug beside the names of the deceased Jesus Sanchez and Marianne MacFarlane at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans commemorated 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus prec
Mourners hug beside the names of the deceased Jesus Sanchez and Marianne MacFarlane at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans commemorated 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus prec

'Those Americans will be forever remembered.'

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 12:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Public officials and private citizens are marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on America.

Bernard Kerik, Former NYPD Commissioner and a member of the Advisory Board of Donald J. Trump For President Inc., issued the following statement on behalf of the Campaign:

“Today we honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 Americans who perished on September 11, 2001 at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists. Those Americans will be forever remembered. Nor shall we forget the extraordinary heroism of our first responders and the ordinary Americans who gave everything to save others on that terrible day. We are also eternally grateful to the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedom and flag since then.”

Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst released the following comment:

“19 years ago, without warning, our nation was attacked. You probably remember where you were on that horrible day; I know I do. I had the morning off and was at home with my nearly two-year-old daughter. We didn’t have the TV on, but I quickly received two phone calls. The first was from a neighbor. I grabbed the remote and saw the horrific events unfolding before our eyes.”

“The second call I received was from my Iowa Army National Guard unit. “Captain Ernst” – I heard my staff non-commissioned officer say on the other line – “we’re doing a one-hundred percent accountability check. We need you to stay by the phone all day, so we know how we can get ahold of you.” It was an experience many of us had never felt before—the terrifying shock of knowing that the country we love was under attack.”

“We lost Jim Cleere, an Iowan who never came home from a business trip to the World Trade Center, that day. Since his passing, his wife Jean partnered with the Newton Fire Department to help raise funds for the town’s very own 9/11 memorial, and her license plate even reads: “N-V-R-4-G-T.”

“If we learned anything from the tragic events of 9/11, it’s that we should never take our nation and our freedoms for granted. While our adversaries sought to tear us apart with their cowardly acts, they instead brought us together. In these dark moments we also saw some of the best of our nation—the first responders, law enforcement officers, and the everyday Americans who courageously put their lives on the line to save countless others.”

“We will always honor these heroes and the men and women – moms and dads, grandparents, neighbors, and friends – we lost nearly two decades ago. We will never forget. That is our sacred promise.”

Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar issued the following statement:

“Every year on September 11, we honor the memory of thousands of Americans who we lost and their families who still suffer long after those towers fell.”

“Today, on the nineteenth anniversary of those heinous attacks, we grieve for the families and friends who lost loved ones in New York, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. On this day I always remember Minnesota’s own Tom Burnett, Jr., Max Beilke, Gary Koecheler, and Gordon Aamoth, Jr.”

“We will always remember the way in which the American people came together to support one another and reminded the country that there is so much more that unites us rather than divides us. From the first responders who put their lives in harm's way, to the volunteers who served their neighbors. We are forever grateful.”

“Our nation was shaken to the core on that day nineteen years ago, but we’ve proven that we are resilient. We did not crumble. Today as we rededicate ourselves to that collective spirit of compassion, purpose, and hope, we recommit ourselves to the principles and the freedoms that make this country great—that no amount of evil can ever destroy. We will never forget.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82249

Reported Deaths: 1936
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24389896
Ramsey9805305
Dakota6629120
Anoka5167125
Stearns347623
Washington331655
Scott221732
Olmsted214726
Nobles189913
Blue Earth14685
Wright13976
Rice12418
Carver12217
Mower12193
St. Louis107325
Clay104540
Sherburne98513
Kandiyohi8681
Winona63817
Lyon5893
Steele4882
Nicollet46916
Todd4612
Watonwan4554
Freeborn4411
Benton4373
Le Sueur4173
McLeod4011
Chisago3761
Crow Wing36218
Waseca3536
Beltrami3393
Otter Tail3224
Goodhue2849
Martin2539
Polk2274
Itasca22513
Becker2142
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2070
Pipestone1989
Douglas1931
Unassigned19252
Pine1730
Dodge1700
Chippewa1651
Morrison1521
Sibley1503
Murray1492
Wabasha1400
Brown1392
Meeker1342
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1200
Yellow Medicine1201
Rock1190
Cass1103
Pennington1021
Jackson1001
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Houston910
Fillmore890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec767
Lincoln760
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin631
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin533
Hubbard520
Norman480
Marshall461
Lake440
Big Stone430
Mahnomen391
Red Lake350
Traverse270
Lac qui Parle260
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72221

Reported Deaths: 1199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14332248
Johnson471926
Woodbury441458
Black Hawk411681
Linn3396100
Story303916
Dallas253438
Scott244125
Dubuque229237
Buena Vista187412
Pottawattamie174235
Marshall173232
Wapello116356
Webster111513
Sioux10343
Muscatine102252
Clinton95915
Cerro Gordo92021
Plymouth88520
Crawford8813
Warren8806
Des Moines6676
Tama66230
Jasper65931
Marion6213
Wright5321
Lee5316
Carroll5155
Henry4514
Dickinson4466
Bremer4127
Louisa40214
Boone3975
Washington37811
Franklin31617
Hamilton3042
Mahaska27618
Delaware2733
Hardin2541
Jackson2542
Floyd2523
Winneshiek2525
Clarke2483
Clay2473
Butler2352
Emmet2329
Benton2311
Shelby2301
Allamakee2115
Poweshiek2108
Clayton2093
Jones2063
Buchanan2021
Cedar1881
Guthrie1885
Winnebago18810
Lyon1793
Madison1762
Chickasaw1660
Hancock1662
Fayette1641
Howard1623
Grundy1602
Humboldt1602
Harrison1582
Cherokee1542
Mitchell1520
Iowa1491
Kossuth1490
Calhoun1442
Pocahontas1412
Mills1391
Sac1320
Palo Alto1310
Page1270
Monroe1258
Jefferson1241
Cass1192
Lucas1156
Taylor1141
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1043
Davis1034
Osceola1020
Union973
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Greene690
Wayne692
Fremont630
Ida600
Adair551
Decatur510
Audubon421
Ringgold352
Adams230
Unassigned30
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Temps slowly warming, more sunshine next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting Healthy During The Pandemic

Image

Sean's Weather 9/11

Image

'Just Between Friends' sale event happening this weekend in Rochester

Image

Minnesota family collecting toys for Mayo Clinic

Image

Mayo Clinic shares best practices for businesses during COVID-19

Image

Olmsted County Commission candidates clash over use of chokeholds

Image

Austin sweeps Mayo

Image

MSHSL COVID Installment fee

Image

Albert Lea council considering budget woes

Image

Mayo Clinic hosts Covid-19 safety discussion

Community Events