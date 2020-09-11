Public leaders comment on 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on America

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Public officials and private citizens are marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on America.

Bernard Kerik, Former NYPD Commissioner and a member of the Advisory Board of Donald J. Trump For President Inc., issued the following statement on behalf of the Campaign:

“Today we honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 Americans who perished on September 11, 2001 at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists. Those Americans will be forever remembered. Nor shall we forget the extraordinary heroism of our first responders and the ordinary Americans who gave everything to save others on that terrible day. We are also eternally grateful to the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedom and flag since then.”

Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst released the following comment:

“19 years ago, without warning, our nation was attacked. You probably remember where you were on that horrible day; I know I do. I had the morning off and was at home with my nearly two-year-old daughter. We didn’t have the TV on, but I quickly received two phone calls. The first was from a neighbor. I grabbed the remote and saw the horrific events unfolding before our eyes.”

“The second call I received was from my Iowa Army National Guard unit. “Captain Ernst” – I heard my staff non-commissioned officer say on the other line – “we’re doing a one-hundred percent accountability check. We need you to stay by the phone all day, so we know how we can get ahold of you.” It was an experience many of us had never felt before—the terrifying shock of knowing that the country we love was under attack.”

“We lost Jim Cleere, an Iowan who never came home from a business trip to the World Trade Center, that day. Since his passing, his wife Jean partnered with the Newton Fire Department to help raise funds for the town’s very own 9/11 memorial, and her license plate even reads: “N-V-R-4-G-T.”

“If we learned anything from the tragic events of 9/11, it’s that we should never take our nation and our freedoms for granted. While our adversaries sought to tear us apart with their cowardly acts, they instead brought us together. In these dark moments we also saw some of the best of our nation—the first responders, law enforcement officers, and the everyday Americans who courageously put their lives on the line to save countless others.”

“We will always honor these heroes and the men and women – moms and dads, grandparents, neighbors, and friends – we lost nearly two decades ago. We will never forget. That is our sacred promise.”

Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar issued the following statement:

“Every year on September 11, we honor the memory of thousands of Americans who we lost and their families who still suffer long after those towers fell.”

“Today, on the nineteenth anniversary of those heinous attacks, we grieve for the families and friends who lost loved ones in New York, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. On this day I always remember Minnesota’s own Tom Burnett, Jr., Max Beilke, Gary Koecheler, and Gordon Aamoth, Jr.”

“We will always remember the way in which the American people came together to support one another and reminded the country that there is so much more that unites us rather than divides us. From the first responders who put their lives in harm's way, to the volunteers who served their neighbors. We are forever grateful.”

“Our nation was shaken to the core on that day nineteen years ago, but we’ve proven that we are resilient. We did not crumble. Today as we rededicate ourselves to that collective spirit of compassion, purpose, and hope, we recommit ourselves to the principles and the freedoms that make this country great—that no amount of evil can ever destroy. We will never forget.”