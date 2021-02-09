Public invited to comment on Rochester's Silver Lake dredging project

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Public Works department is now taking comments on the environmental impact of the Silver Lake Dredging and Dam Modification Project.

An Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for the $13.2 million project is now available online. City officials say the EAW provides information about the project and potential environmental impacts, such as water resources, geology, historic properties, air, noise, wildlife and plant communities.

Comments collected through the EAW process will be reviewed and a Finding of Facts and Responses will be prepared. The Rochester City Council will then determine if an Environmental Impact Statement is needed. Comments from the EAW may also be used on final design considerations for the project.

Silver Lake has not been dredged in over 20 years and part of the project also includes construction of a pedestrian path and bridge.