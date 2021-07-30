Public helping shape future of Mason City Transit

MASON CITY, Iowa - The results are in for a survey to help shape the future of transit in the River City.

Back in May, the public was invited to share what they like about the current bus system and what could be improved upon through an online survey. Some of the results include an express route connecting downtown with the western retail core along Highway 122 and MercyOne, as well as a route connecting John Adams Middle School and Mason City High to NIACC.

Transit manager Dylan Schulte says one common suggestion is providing weekend service.

"Some of the recommendations are as minor as moving one block to the east or some are major like adding a route or a complete relocation of an existing route. There's a lot on the table, there's a lot to digest."

He adds that nothing is set to change as of yet.

"Adding any bus or any service hours, it comes at a cost. We need to keep that in mind, weigh the pros and cons on the amount of money we have, and don't put ourselves too thin."

Schulte plans to visit with city council, and also conduct some public listening posts, before changes go forward. Minor changes, like slightly shifting a route by one block, may take effect within a few months, while major recommendations like adding a route or another bus may take longer. One thing that will not change is the current fare system, which will remain 50 cents per one way trip.

Ridership has not completely recovered from the pandemic. Schulte says ridership is about 70% of their normal capacity, but anticipates it returning to normal levels in the next few months.