Public hearing set next month for Austin's Captial Improvement Plan

AUSTIN, Minn.- The City of Austin is looking ahead to the future and planning for the next five years. A public hearing is set for next month discussing its capital improvement plan.

The total request for the budget is $158 million. That money could be used for numerous improvements.

According to Austin's Director of Administrative Services Thomas Dankert, most of the money will be used on infrastructure projects. The money will also go towards new fire trucks and police cars. But half of the money will go towards improving the city's treatment plant. This will cost the city around $70-$80 million.

"It should provide alot of jobs for local contractors if they're bidding on these projects and it will provide lots of opportunities for our citizens who enjoy the parks and the road system and anything else," explains Dankert.

Austin's city council is planning out these projects now so they know what to look for in the next couple of years.

"It's a good investment in our community and it's good to let the citizens know where their money is being spent," explains Dankert.

The public hearing for the five-year capital improvement plan will be on December 20. The city council will then vote to approve the plan.