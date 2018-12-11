Clear

Public hearing on construction project

A public hearing is taking place this evening in Albert Lea to talk about the future plans of Bridge Avenue.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 8:51 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Freeborn County and the City of Albert Lea held an open house about an upcoming construction project.

“It’s time for an update,” said Steve Jahnke.

He’s the Director of Public Works and the City Engineer. He says that this project is long overdue.
“We’re spending resources fixing the street,” he said.

Between Marshall Street and Hammer Road improvements on sidewalks, water and sewer system will be updated.

Today they held an open house to get the residents perspectives on design options.

“We want the public to know that hey here’s what’s going on,” said Jahnke.

If you weren’t able to make it to the open house you can mail to Freeborn County Public Works Director.

Here’s the address:

Sue Miller, PE
Public Works Director
Freeborn County Public Works
3300 Bridge Avenue
Albert Lea, MN 56007

Construction is set to start in 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Image

7 Arrested After Home Searched

Image

Public hearing on construction project

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

Image

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Community Events