Public hearing on construction project

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Freeborn County and the City of Albert Lea held an open house about an upcoming construction project.
“It’s time for an update,” said Steve Jahnke.
He’s the Director of Public Works and the City Engineer. He says that this project is long overdue.
“We’re spending resources fixing the street,” he said.
Between Marshall Street and Hammer Road improvements on sidewalks, water and sewer system will be updated.
Today they held an open house to get the residents perspectives on design options.
“We want the public to know that hey here’s what’s going on,” said Jahnke.
If you weren’t able to make it to the open house you can mail to Freeborn County Public Works Director.
Here’s the address:
Sue Miller, PE
Public Works Director
Freeborn County Public Works
3300 Bridge Avenue
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Construction is set to start in 2020.
