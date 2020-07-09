Public health warning about COVID-19 spreading in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health says it’s worried about coronavirus spreading in downtown Rochester.

Director of Public Health Graham Briggs says they’re asking people who were in bars or other social settings in downtown Rochester between June 26 and July 7 should contact medical authorities and possibly get tested if they were in situations where social distancing and mask-wearing were not being practiced.

Briggs says over 25 COVID-19 cases have now been linked to such situations, which includes downtown bars and other settings. He says they are especially concerned about people who were in downtown social situations over the 4th of July weekend. Briggs says if those people were infected, they’re now spreading the coronavirus to other people.

Olmsted County Public Health says almost 60% of the county’s COVID-19 cases are now people between the ages of 6 and 39. Olmsted County has had 1,196 positive coronavirus tests as of July 9.

If you were in a downtown Rochester social setting between June 26 and July 7 and think you might have been infected, call the Mayo COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or the Olmsted Medical Center COVID-19 nurse line at 507-292-7266.

Olmsted County Public Health asks people to please remember these important guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

• Properly wash your hands

• Cover your cough and sneeze

• Avoid touching your face

• Stay home when you are feeling ill

• Take part in social distancing (6 feet)

• Wear a face covering or mask while in any indoor public space