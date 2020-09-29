Public health sets up flu shot clinic in Rockwell

ROCKWELL, Iowa - As the trees start losing their leaves and the temperature starts to go down, it's a sure bet flu season is also right around the corner.

This afternoon, CG Public Health set up a flu shot clinic in Rockwell. In the first half hour, about 20 people came in to get their immune system a solid defense against influenza.

County health says they regularly set up these clinics in small towns, so folks don't have to drive all the way to Mason City to get a flu shot.

Nurse Andrea Turnbull says getting the flu shot this year is especially important.

"Anytime you can reduce the risk to your body, then your body is better able to fight. If you don't get the flu, because you had a flu shot, then your body can use all its energy to fight COVID," said Turnbull.

CG Public Health will also be hosting flu shot clinics in Mason City. The first one will be at the North Iowa Events Center on October 8th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.