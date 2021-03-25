Public health faces difficulties filling vaccine appointments

ROCHESTER, Minn – Olmsted County Public Heath is having a harder time filling some COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to timing issues.

The county says from the time it finds out how much of the vaccine public health is receiving it’s a race to then register eligible participants and get them in the door for their shots.

Planning section chief Amy Evans with the department says that’s why the county is encouraging businesses to fill out vaccination planning forms to ensure appointments are made as quickly and efficiently as possible.

She explained, “We are having some trouble filling those appointments. Yesterday, and I know we still have some appointments for tomorrow's first dose clinic, so this is why we're really trying encourage businesses to fill out that form because the more contact information we have for businesses that are eligible, the quicker we can get that information sent out to those individuals.”

Public health does say it doesn’t believe there’s a lack of people wanting to get the vaccine but it’s about making sure everyone has access and knows how to correctly apply for a dose.