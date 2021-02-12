Public health departments ready to receive increased vaccine supply

FREEBORN, Co., Minn - Public health departments across our area are preparing for mass vaccinations as President Joe Biden announces an additional 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been secured.

The Freeborn County Health Departments says it is currently scouting for a large, permanent vaccination site in the hopes of being able to vaccinate more than 500 individuals per day.

Director Sue Yost says when the county receives an influx of vaccines it will be prepared to take action and will continue to rely on state guidance when it comes to who will be vaccinated.

She added, "They're not asking us to try to figure out who has the most health issues because it's too challenging to try and figure that out. So, it's been really helpful to partner with the Minnesota Department of Health so we can get their guidance."

The Olmsted County Health Department has also been assisting with mass vaccinations. Most recently there has been a state run vaccination site at Rochester Community and Technical College.

President Biden says the country is on track to have enough supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July.