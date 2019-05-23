Public health department reopening in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health will be reopening at a new location the day after Memorial Day.

The Department’s immunization clinic and STV/HIV clinic will be providing services at the Community Health Center at 404 North Federal Avenue from 10 am to noon and 12:30 to 4 pm, starting May 28. Office hours for other public health services will be 8 am to 4:30 pm.

“We are very grateful to the Community Health Center for allowing us to use space in their clinic to be able to begin providing some of our services,” states Kara Ruge, Marketing and Public Information Officer for the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. “This is a wonderful example of our community coming together to continue providing services to our residents.”

Public Health Nurses and Home Care Aides will also be operating from the Community Health Center and Environmental Health Services are starting to resume.

The health department had to close after a roof collapse at the Mohawk Square building.

“Providing our services to the public is our number one priority,” says Ruge. “We are doing everything in our power to be able to resume services as soon as we can.”

If you have questions or immediate needs from the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, call the main phone line at 641-421-9300.