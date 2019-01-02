Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Public encouraged to learn more about human trafficking through documentary

Police are encouraging the public to attend a public viewing of "Break the Chain" to learn more about human trafficking, a crime that could be happening in your neighborhood.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

KIMT News 3 - It's a crime that could be happening down the street from where you live. On Thursday, a public showing of the documentary "Break the Chain" is helping people understand human trafficking.
Local police are really hoping people come out to see this documentary because it could open your eyes as to what is all considered human trafficking. Police say we often think of someone being kidnapped and taken for some type of labor or sex act, but Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby tells me it could be happening next door.
“It could be anywhere from a young child to an elderly person who's being trafficked for their benefits to get social security checks and other things like that. Human trafficking can take many different forms and you know that's what we want to get out there, that it's not just what you see in the TV show or movie, it can be lots of different things,” says Colby.
“Break the Chain” will tell you what red flags you can look for and will feature two survivors of human trafficking who are telling their stories.
Law enforcement officers and others will be available for questions after the hour long film. The first showing is Thursday night in Mason City at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 6:30pm.
Here are other show times in north Iowa:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Cloudy skies will make way to sunshine by tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

California pet stores only selling rescue animals

Image

Toppin qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Community Events