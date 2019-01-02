Public encouraged to learn more about human trafficking through documentary

KIMT News 3 - It's a crime that could be happening down the street from where you live. On Thursday, a public showing of the documentary "Break the Chain" is helping people understand human trafficking.

Local police are really hoping people come out to see this documentary because it could open your eyes as to what is all considered human trafficking. Police say we often think of someone being kidnapped and taken for some type of labor or sex act, but Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby tells me it could be happening next door.

“It could be anywhere from a young child to an elderly person who's being trafficked for their benefits to get social security checks and other things like that. Human trafficking can take many different forms and you know that's what we want to get out there, that it's not just what you see in the TV show or movie, it can be lots of different things,” says Colby.

“Break the Chain” will tell you what red flags you can look for and will feature two survivors of human trafficking who are telling their stories.

Law enforcement officers and others will be available for questions after the hour long film. The first showing is Thursday night in Mason City at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 6:30pm.

Here are other show times in north Iowa: