IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's court system has blocked public access to online records detailing Gov. Kim Reynolds' 2000 arrest for drunk driving, saying they inadvertently exposed her sensitive personal information.
The records contained the governor's Social Security number, driver's license number and other sensitive information that should not have been made public under court rules.
After an inquiry from The Associated Press last week, the court system removed public access to the files.
Iowa Judicial Branch spokesman Steve Davis said that the Warren County clerk of court's office in Indianola received a request for the paper files last September. After retrieving them from storage, the worker scanned them into the online system.
Under rules intended to protect personal privacy, the files should have been placed at a security level that allowed only court personnel to access them. Instead, the records were inadvertently made accessible to thousands of lawyers and members of the public who use the system.
Related Content
- Public denied access to online records of Iowa Governor's old DWI arrest
- Blogger denied Iowa House credentials
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
- Governor candidate in North Iowa
- Governor briefed on Iowa diasters
- Iowa Supreme Court denies 'Bachelor' appeal
- Thousands arrested for DWI over the holidays in Minnesota
- Minnesota already seeing high number of DWI arrests in 2019
- Sheriff: Chatfield man arrested for DWI, child endangerment
- FBI arrests Iowa youth coach who recorded players disrobing