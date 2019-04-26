Public challenged to raise money for Safe T Homes

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – A matching grant challenge is underway for Sukup Safe T Homes.

GoServ Global says an anonymous donor will match up to $56,000 in donations through June 15. The goal is to raise $140,000 to buy and ship out another 20 Safe T Homes, silo-looking structures that can provide desperately needed shelter to people in need.

GoServe Global says it has built 300 Safe T Homes in Haiti and 30 are under construction in Uganda to house refugee orphan children fleeing war-torn South Sudan.

To donate, click here, or mail contribution to GoServ Global, PO Box 193, Eagle Grove, IA 50533. Write “Safe T Home” in the Memo Line.

Photo courtesy of GoServ Global - A mother of six/grandmother of 15 tells a recent GoServ Global mission

team about how much her home means to her.