Public challenged to raise money for Safe T Homes

Photo courtesy of GoServ Global - A comparison of two homes in LaBrise, Haiti. The Sukup Safe T Home® replaces the home on the left where a family had been living since Hurricane Matthew devastated their community nearly three years ago. Photo courtesy of GoServ Global - A comparison of two homes in LaBrise, Haiti. The Sukup Safe T Home® replaces the home on the left where a family had been living since Hurricane Matthew devastated their community nearly three years ago.

Anonymous donor matching contributions through June 15.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 11:01 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – A matching grant challenge is underway for Sukup Safe T Homes.

GoServ Global says an anonymous donor will match up to $56,000 in donations through June 15. The goal is to raise $140,000 to buy and ship out another 20 Safe T Homes, silo-looking structures that can provide desperately needed shelter to people in need.

GoServe Global says it has built 300 Safe T Homes in Haiti and 30 are under construction in Uganda to house refugee orphan children fleeing war-torn South Sudan.

To donate, click here, or mail contribution to GoServ Global, PO Box 193, Eagle Grove, IA 50533. Write “Safe T Home” in the Memo Line.

Photo courtesy of GoServ Global - A mother of six/grandmother of 15 tells a recent GoServ Global mission
team about how much her home means to her.

