Public can now vote on name for new Rochester middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public can now vote on the name of Rochester’s newest middle school.

A school board subcommittee has narrowed hundreds of ideas for the new school, which is currently under construction, down to five finalists. Rochester residents can vote on the new name until September 16 by clicking here.

The school district says the finalists for new middle school name are:

Susan B. Anthony - A social rights activist of the 19th century, known especially for her leadership as an abolitionist and women’s suffrage champion. A student nominator said, "I see a lot of schools named after men in our area so I think a woman's name would be good."

Dakota - A word meaning “friend or ally” that comes from the native people who lived in this area since at least the 1600s. A student nominator said, "I believe our new middle school should be named this to represent the first settlers of our area."

Martin Luther King, Jr. - A Nobel Peace Prize winner who was a tireless leader in the Civil Rights movement. A student nominator said, "Martin Luther King was a strong advocate for equality with nonviolence."

Unity - A term used to describe coming together in harmony to form a complete whole. A student nominator said, "It inspires those attending the school as well as members of the community to create and maintain unity."

Wóksape - A word from our indigenous peoples meaning “wisdom”. A student nominator said, "It is a tribute to an amazing people that make Minnesota great."