Public asked to help in central Iowa murder investigaion

Murder victim Paul Scheel
Murder victim Paul Scheel

Man's body found on Valentine's Day 2018.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESTON, Iowa – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in a central Iowa murder investigation.

The body of Paul Allen Scheel, 45, was found in his Creston apartment on East Montgomery Street on Valentine’s Day 2018. An autopsy the next day determined Scheel had been killed.

The Creston Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit say the case remains unsolved. Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide of Paul Scheel.

You can contact Crime Stoppers by going to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa's website at crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com and giving a web tip. You can also call 515-223-1400. All tips can remain anonymous.

