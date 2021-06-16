Police: Missing Mason City teen has been found

UPDATE: The Mason City Police Department says Dakota Finley has been located and is safe and thanks the community for their help in attempting to locate him.

Previous story below

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen with Asperger's Syndrome.

The Mason City Police Department says Dakota Finley was last seen at his home near 9th Street and South Georgia Avenue around 10 pm Tuesday. He is described a 5’5’’ and around 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair pulled back into a shoulder-length ponytail.

Police say Dakota is possibly wearing a black shirt with wrestling images on it, black shorts, and black flip-flops and may be carrying a backback.

Dakota is described as having difficulty socializing with other and preferring to be alone so he could be seeking refuge in more secluded areas. Police say going missing like this is not typical behavior for Dakota and is cause for concern.

Anyone with information on Dakota Finely or his whereabouts should contact the Mason City Police Department immediately.