After severe flooding, NE Iowa community now dealing with a train derailment

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - Emergency management in Chickasaw County is asking the public to avoid an area where a train derailment took place.

It happened Saturday at 4:07 p.m. about three miles southwest of New Hampton.

Canadian Pacific, along with the New Hampton and Ionia Fire Departments, Chickasaw rescue, ambulance and the sheriff's office is working to mitigate the incident.

All households affected have been contacted.

The area was hit by torrential rain Friday into Saturday and severe flooding was reported throughout the county.