Public access to county courthouses is being limited

Residents asked to use email or phone for county business.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 2:25 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County is restricting public access to the County Courthouse.

The places available to the public will be:

State courts on 2nd floor
County Auditor on 1st floor
Drop box for County Treasurer on 1st floor

The public will not be able to go to any other office in the courthouse. County employees will be working and can assist the public through email, mail and by telephone.

Contact numbers for county offices in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse are:

Attorney (641) 421-3150
Auditor (641) 421-3028
City Assessor (641) 421-3061
County Assessor (641) 421-3143
General Assistance (641) 421-3083
Human Resources/Planning & Zoning (641) 421-3075
License Reinstatement (641) 421-3111
Recorder (641) 421-3056
Treasurer (641) 421-3125
Veterans Affairs (641) 421-3085

The Mitchell County Courthouse will be closed to the public, effective March 18 at 8:00 AM until further notice.

Bremer County Government Officials have determined that it is in the best interest of the public and its employees to greatly limit face to face services and ask the public to please do all business you can by phone, mail, drop box and internet and refrain from coming to the Courthouse. The Treasurer, Recorder and Auditor’s Offices in the Courthouse are fully staffed but have suspended in person services until further notice. Restrooms are not available for public use.

In addition, most services are available online, through the mail, by drop box along 1st Ave NE on the north side of the Courthouse and by phone. Appointments can be made for essential services that cannot be accommodated by other means and cannot wait

Community Events