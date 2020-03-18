Public Masses suspended for Winona-Rochester Diocese

WINONA, Minn. – The Diocese of Winona-Rochester is suspending all public Sunday and weekday Masses through May 15.

The Diocese says Perpetual Adoration will also be suspended. Meanwhile, priests will continue to offer daily a private Mass for the intentions of their parishioners, churches may remain open for private prayer, sacramental ministry will be available for the Sacrament of Penance, Anointing of the Sick, and Viaticum on an individual basis, and funeral Masses, baptisms, and weddings will continue, but only a small number of immediate family members are to attend.

Calling it the most difficult decision he has ever made, Bishop John M. Quin says it is “based on my desire to protect our people as advised by public officials and health care experts. By not coming together and having personal contact, we hope to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Bishop Quinn says the obligation of the faithful to keep holy the Lord’s Day remains and he encourages them to “take advantage of the many Masses that are broadcast on radio and TV in English and in Spanish and unite yourself spiritually in deep communion with the Lord.”