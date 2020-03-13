Public Health: Olmsted Co. Coronavirus case has no signs of local transmission

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Coronavirus case in Olmsted County has seen no signs of local transmission yet, according to Olmsted County Public Health.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, it was also noted that Rochester Public Schools is not allowing volunteers in the school and that Monday's city council meeting will focus on social distancing and public transportation. RPS is also canceling all field trips and large-group events.

Officials said earlier this week the Olmsted County case is someone in their 50s who was seen at the Mayo Clinic Emergency Department, then sent home to recover.

Officials say this person had traveled to a part of the world where Coronavirus is active and it is believed that is where the person was infected.

Olmsted County Public Health is advising the public to use common sense if you're sick or at-risk.