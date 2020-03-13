Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Public Health: Olmsted Co. Coronavirus case has no signs of local transmission

The Coronavirus case in Olmsted County has seen no signs of local transmission yet, according to Olmsted County Public Health.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:51 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 3:49 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Coronavirus case in Olmsted County has seen no signs of local transmission yet, according to Olmsted County Public Health.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, it was also noted that Rochester Public Schools is not allowing volunteers in the school and that Monday's city council meeting will focus on social distancing and public transportation. RPS is also canceling all field trips and large-group events.

Officials said earlier this week the Olmsted County case is someone in their 50s who was seen at the Mayo Clinic Emergency Department, then sent home to recover.

Officials say this person had traveled to a part of the world where Coronavirus is active and it is believed that is where the person was infected.

Olmsted County Public Health is advising the public to use common sense if you're sick or at-risk.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Rochester fire department priorities remain the same

Image

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Coronavirus impacts sports across the board

Image

Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

Image

Coronavirus rattles the sports world

Image

Coronavirus impacting bars?

Image

Weather: Don't Forget...

Image

Coronavirus affecting coffee shops?

Community Events