Public Health DIrector Brian Hanft Talks Covid Vaccinations - National "Call to Action"

MASON CITY, Iowa - CG Public Health Director, Brian Hanft says we've come a long way from when the pandemic first started.

Hanft tells KIMT News 3 he knows there are still people across the area considering the Covid-19 vaccine. Hanft says it's just a matter of reaching out and educating the public about the safety and effectiveness of the shot. Hanft adds, the vaccine saves lives, and gets everyone back to doing what they love.

"Vaccines in this case can keep kids in the schools and keep parents in the workplace so there's another reason why people should consider getting their vaccine because it's again putting our economy back to some semblance of normalcy," says Hanft.

Hanft says if you have questions to contact your doctor or public health department for more information.