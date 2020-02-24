Clear

Public Arts Spaces Townhall

On Monday night, Rochester City Council member Michael Wojcik hosted a forum at Gray Duck Theater and Coffee House.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Monday night, Rochester City Council member Michael Wojcik hosted a forum at Gray Duck Theater and Coffee House.

Attendees from the Rochester arts community gathered in the auditorium for a discussion. People representing roughly 10 different music, art, and theatre organizations took the mic to express ways civic spaces for the arts could be better used in the city.

Key issues expressed included a lack of accessible and affordable spaces, a need to engage with the public, and a need to collaborate with each other.

