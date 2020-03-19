Pubilc Health: 1st confirmed case of Coronavirus in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Health officials Thursday confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in Mower County.

The case involves a resident in their 50s who "was likely exposed through contact from domestic travel."

"The patient developed symptoms on March 14th and sought health care on March 15th. Samples were collected from the person on the 15th and the test was found positive on the 18th. MDH is awaiting confirmatory testing from CDC, but health officials consider the presumptive results actionable. The patient is currently in isolation at home and is recovering. Mower County Public Health is working with MDH and health care partners to identify and contact all of those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms."

