Providing proof of vaccination could become a necessity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As more people are vaccinated it could become important to provide proof of vaccination to book a flight, apply for certain jobs, or even go out for a fun evening.

The idea is once a person is fully vaccinated they'll receive digital proof, possibly through an app on their phone, that's supposed to be private and secure.

Israel has issued a green card to prove people have been vaccinated and the U.K. is considering something similar.

However, there are some concerns about the accessibility of vaccines, mainly they're more available to wealthy white people and harder to access for minority groups.

Executive director of the Diversity Council Dee Sabol says mandating green card use could highlight greater disparities among communities that are already struggling.

Sabol explained, "If you think about folks who have very limited access, very limited knowledge of how to get vaccinated and populations that are therefore under vaccinated by percentage, when we incentivize getting the vaccine those folks really end up being doubly disenfranchised."

Currently there is no mandate to show proof of vaccination in the U.S.