Providing housing for the homeless

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Homelessness is a growing problem in many communities, including Rochester. An effort is underway to help the homeless find permanent housing.

During the Coronavirus Pandemic, many of the homeless have been staying at the temporary Day Center that's set up at the Mayo Civic Center. Now, the Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is working to find permanent housing for those people. They're also working to provide them with more than just a place to live.

"So what we're doing is we're providing people with the support services, the stabilization services so they know how to thrive when they get new housing opportunities. And we can bring the support to them and kind of take care of some of their other needs," said Dave Dunn, Executive Director of the Olmsted County HRA.

Dunn said about 45 people have applied for permanent housing and there are 30 housing units available. The Day Center is scheduled to close at the end of this month. The city council is expcted to discuss that issue next week.