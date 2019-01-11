Dodge County has protocol for missing children

DODGE Co., Minn.- As the Closs story continues to develop, KIMT wanted to know what local law enforcement does in order to track down missing or exploited children.

Dodge County Sheriff’s department worked with the National Center for missing and exploited children to develop a standard to use for missing child scenarios.

Matt Maas tells KIMT if a child goes missing they quickly add the name to the state and national database so authorities across the country can stay alert and be on the look out.

“Implemented right away and reported as missing statewide and nationally so that any public safety organization that would come in contact with this person would recognized them,” said Maas.

As the Wisconsin teen restarts her life... people in the community like Brent Wilson have one thing to say on her long road to recovery.

“Keep the faith and just be positive, she just has to be positive,” said Wilson.